Breaking News
Governor releases requirements for new Kansas mask policy

Beloit day care provider charged with aggravated child endangerment

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

BELOIT, Kan. (KSNW) – A day care provider in Beloit was arrested after police say she was highly intoxicated while taking care of children.

Lisa Long is charged with 11 counts of aggravated child endangerment and two counts of interference with law enforcement.

Long runs Second Home Daycare.

According to police, on Monday, June 29, a parent arrived to pick up a child and noticed something was wrong with Long. The parent thought it was a medical issue and called 911.

Police say that when emergency crews arrived, they discovered Long was highly intoxicated. Police arrested her and stayed on the scene until parents could pick up their children.

The county attorney’s office says Long is charged with 11 counts of aggravated child endangerment and two counts of interference with law enforcement.

She has bonded out of jail. Her first appearance in court is set for July 15 at 9:30 a.m.

A police officer KSN spoke to says this was not the only day care in Beloit, but that it does put a big dent in available day care options for parents.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories