Beloit day care provider charged with aggravated child endangerment

BELOIT, Kan. (KSNW) – A day care provider in Beloit was arrested after police say she was highly intoxicated while taking care of children.

Lisa Long is charged with 11 counts of aggravated child endangerment and two counts of interference with law enforcement.

Long runs Second Home Daycare.

According to police, on Monday, June 29, a parent arrived to pick up a child and noticed something was wrong with Long. The parent thought it was a medical issue and called 911.

Police say that when emergency crews arrived, they discovered Long was highly intoxicated. Police arrested her and stayed on the scene until parents could pick up their children.

The county attorney’s office says Long is charged with 11 counts of aggravated child endangerment and two counts of interference with law enforcement.

She has bonded out of jail. Her first appearance in court is set for July 15 at 9:30 a.m.

A police officer KSN spoke to says this was not the only day care in Beloit, but that it does put a big dent in available day care options for parents.

