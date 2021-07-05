What makes a particular county the best? Oftentimes, it’s a good mix of opportunities for fun outdoor activities and cultural attractions. Throw in some historical sites, good schools, job opportunities, and affordable housing, and the county will most likely have happy residents.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Kansas using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks counties by a variety of factors including: public schools, educational attainment, cost of living, and housing.

Many counties on the list are experiencing growth due to their job opportunities, education, or home values. Others are adored for their historic or well-designed value, or devotion to cultural opportunities. Keep reading to see if your county made the list.

Ron Roberson // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Reno County

– Population: 62,765

– Median home value: $101,300 (69% own)

– Median rent: $696 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $49,936

– Top public schools: Hutchinson High School (B+), Prairie Hills Middle School (B+), Yoder Charter Elementary School (B)

– Top private schools: Trinity Catholic Junior/Senior High School (B+), Central Christian School (B+), Holy Cross Catholic School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Hutchinson (B+), South Hutchinson (C+), Sumner Township (B+)

The All-Nite Images // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Dickinson County

– Population: 18,828

– Median home value: $114,700 (71% own)

– Median rent: $687 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $49,991

– Top public schools: Blue Ridge Elementary School (A), Chapman High School (A), Chapman Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Abilene Baptist Academy (B)

– Top places to live: Abilene (B+), Cheever Township (A), Banner Township (A)

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Marion County

– Population: 11,964

– Median home value: $90,800 (79% own)

– Median rent: $585 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $52,123

– Top public schools: Marion High School (B+), Goessel Elementary School (B+), Hillsboro Middle/High School (B+)

– Top private schools:

– Top places to live: Hillsboro (A), Goessel (A), Menno Township (A)

MadameGraffigny // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Butler County

– Population: 66,698

– Median home value: $148,600 (74% own)

– Median rent: $855 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $64,782

– Top public schools: Andover Central High School (A), Wheatland Elementary School (A), Andover Central Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Berean Academy (B), St. James Catholic School (unavailable), Andover KinderCare – Kansas (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Andover (A), El Dorado (B), Rose Hill (B)

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Brown County

– Population: 9,626

– Median home value: $88,500 (70% own)

– Median rent: $633 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $48,333

– Top public schools: Hiawatha Middle School (B+), Hiawatha Senior High School (B+), Hiawatha Elementary School (B)

– Top private schools:

– Top places to live: Hiawatha (B+), Padonia Township (A), Hamlin Township (A)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Pratt County

– Population: 9,452

– Median home value: $91,900 (68% own)

– Median rent: $692 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $52,327

– Top public schools: Southwest Elementary School (B), Pratt Senior High School (B), Skyline High School (B)

– Top private schools: Sacred Heart School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Pratt (B), 6 Township (A), 12 Township (A)

Clay County Commissioners // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clay County

– Population: 8,082

– Median home value: $98,000 (71% own)

– Median rent: $607 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $53,929

– Top public schools: Lincoln Elementary School (A), Wakefield High School (A), Clay Center Community High School (B)

– Top private schools:

– Top places to live: Clay Center (B+), Blaine Township (A), Clay Center Township (A)

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Rice County

– Population: 9,658

– Median home value: $74,700 (74% own)

– Median rent: $581 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $53,012

– Top public schools: Sterling Grade School (A), Windom Elementary School (A), Sterling Junior High School (B+)

– Top private schools:

– Top places to live: Lyons (B), Sterling Township (A), Sterling (A)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Ellsworth County

– Population: 6,231

– Median home value: $99,400 (77% own)

– Median rent: $639 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $54,902

– Top public schools: Kanopolis Middle School (A), Ellsworth Elementary School (A), Central Plains Elementary School – Holyrood (A)

– Top private schools:

– Top places to live: Ellsworth (B+), Holyrood (B+), Green Garden Township (B+)

Pittsburgstealer // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Crawford County

– Population: 38,968

– Median home value: $93,900 (59% own)

– Median rent: $717 (41% rent)

– Median household income: $41,004

– Top public schools: Pittsburg Middle School (B+), R.V. Haderlein Elementary School (B+), Frontenac High School (B)

– Top private schools: St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools High School (A), St. Mary’s Colgan School (B), Countryside Christian School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Frontenac (B+), Pittsburg (B+), Girard (B)

SharonPapierdreams // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Geary County

– Population: 34,025

– Median home value: $148,800 (38% own)

– Median rent: $1,057 (62% rent)

– Median household income: $53,133

– Top public schools: Eisenhower Elementary School (A), Lincoln Elementary School (A), Morris Hill Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: St. Xavier Catholic School (A)

– Top places to live: Junction City (B), Lyon Township (A), Milford Township (A)

Mark Michalovic // Wikimedia Commons

#14. McPherson County

– Population: 28,567

– Median home value: $151,800 (70% own)

– Median rent: $746 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $59,089

– Top public schools: Soderstrom Elementary School (B+), Moundridge Middle School (B+), Smoky Valley High School (B+)

– Top private schools: Elyria Christian School (B+)

– Top places to live: Lindsborg (A), McPherson (B+), Lone Tree Township (A)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Mitchell County

– Population: 6,145

– Median home value: $88,900 (71% own)

– Median rent: $561 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $46,203

– Top public schools: Tipton Community School (A), Beloit Elementary School (B+), Beloit Junior/Senior High School (B+)

– Top private schools: St John’s Catholic School (B+), Tipton Catholic High School (B), St John’s Catholic Middle/High School (B)

– Top places to live: Beloit (B+), Pittsburg Township (A), Tipton (B+)

Keith Snyder // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Saline County

– Population: 54,701

– Median home value: $136,800 (67% own)

– Median rent: $761 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $52,200

– Top public schools: Meadowlark Ridge Elementary School (B+), Stewart Elementary School (B+), Southeast Saline High School (B)

– Top private schools: Sacred Heart Junior/Senior High School (A), St. Mary Queen of the Universe Grade School (unavailable), Salina Christian Academy (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Salina (B+), Smoky Hill Township (A), Greeley Township (A)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Ellis County

– Population: 28,775

– Median home value: $169,100 (61% own)

– Median rent: $711 (39% rent)

– Median household income: $52,883

– Top public schools: Kathryn O’Loughlin McCarthy Elementary School (A), Hays Middle School (B+), Roosevelt Elementary School (B)

– Top private schools: Thomas More Prep-Marian High School (A), Holy Family Elementary School (unavailable), St. Mary’s School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Hays (A), Catherine Township (A), Big Creek Township (B+)

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Pottawatomie County

– Population: 23,847

– Median home value: $183,100 (79% own)

– Median rent: $854 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $66,835

– Top public schools: Rock Creek Junior/Senior High School (A), St. George Elementary School (A), Westmoreland Elementary School (B+)

– Top private schools: Flint Hills Christian School (A)

– Top places to live: St. Marys (B+), Wamego (B+), Pottawatomie Township (A)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Nemaha County

– Population: 10,121

– Median home value: $130,500 (75% own)

– Median rent: $644 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $63,216

– Top public schools: Sabetha Middle School (A), Nemaha Central Elementary and Middle School (A), Sabetha Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Sts. Peter & Paul School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Sabetha (A), Rock Creek Township (A), Berwick Township (A)

Macross24 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lyon County

– Population: 33,251

– Median home value: $106,800 (60% own)

– Median rent: $674 (40% rent)

– Median household income: $46,338

– Top public schools: Olpe Elementary School (B+), Timmerman Elementary School (B+), Olpe Junior/Senior High School (B)

– Top private schools: Sacred Heart School (unavailable), Emporia Christian School (unavailable), St. Joseph’s School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Emporia (A), Elmendaro Township (B+), Reading Township (B+)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Leavenworth County

– Population: 80,745

– Median home value: $182,900 (67% own)

– Median rent: $987 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $73,013

– Top public schools: Patton Junior High School (A), Eisenhower Elementary School (A), Bradley Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Xavier Elementary School (unavailable), St. Paul Lutheran School (unavailable), Genesis Christian School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Lansing (A), Leavenworth (A), Basehor (B+)

JonHarder // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Harvey County

– Population: 34,503

– Median home value: $126,100 (72% own)

– Median rent: $733 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $57,982

– Top public schools: Hesston Middle School (A), Hesston Elementary School (A), Halstead Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: St. Mary Catholic School (unavailable), Newton Bible Christian School (unavailable), Prairie View Special Purpose School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Hesston (A+), North Newton (A), Newton (B+)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sedgwick County

– Population: 513,375

– Median home value: $140,700 (63% own)

– Median rent: $824 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $56,524

– Top public schools: Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School (A), Maize Elementary School (A), Discovery Intermediate School (A)

– Top private schools: Wichita Collegiate School (A+), The Independent School (A+), Trinity Academy (A)

– Top places to live: College Hill (A+), Courtland (A+), Village (A+)

National Park Service Midwest Region // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Shawnee County

– Population: 177,852

– Median home value: $132,500 (64% own)

– Median rent: $825 (36% rent)

– Median household income: $56,762

– Top public schools: Jay Shideler Elementary School (A), Washburn Rural High School (A), Farley Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Cair Paravel Latin School (A), Hayden High School (A), Heritage Christian School (A)

– Top places to live: Topeka (A), Mission Township (A), Auburn Township (A)

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Riley County

– Population: 75,056

– Median home value: $201,000 (43% own)

– Median rent: $946 (57% rent)

– Median household income: $51,208

– Top public schools: Manhattan High School (A), Susan B. Anthony Middle School (A), McCormick Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Manhattan Catholic School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Manhattan (A+), Wildcat Township (A+), Grant Township (A)

Ajohnson360 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Douglas County

– Population: 120,290

– Median home value: $199,400 (51% own)

– Median rent: $926 (49% rent)

– Median household income: $59,435

– Top public schools: Lawrence Free State High School (A), Baldwin Elementary Primary Center (A), Southwest Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Bishop Seabury Academy (A+), Veritas Christian School (A), St. John Catholic School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Lawrence (A+), Baldwin City (A), Eudora (A)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Johnson County

– Population: 591,506

– Median home value: $259,600 (69% own)

– Median rent: $1,109 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $89,087

– Top public schools: Blue Valley North High School (A+), Blue Valley High School (A+), Blue Valley West High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy (A), Kansas City Christian School (A), St. Thomas Aquinas High School (A)

– Top places to live: Beverly Estates (A+), Pinehurst Estates (A+), Cherry Hill Estates (A+)