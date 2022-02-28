KANSAS (Stacker) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.”

While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Kansas using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors, including cost of living, health care, recreation and weather.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices, or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home — no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Kansas.

25. Reno County

Population: 62,765

Median home value: $101,300 (69% own)

Median rent: $696 (31% rent)

Median household income: $49,936

Top places to live: Hutchinson (B+), South Hutchinson (C+), Sumner Township (B+)

24. Shawnee County

Population: 177,852

Median home value: $132,500 (64% own)

Median rent: $825 (36% rent)

Median household income: $56,762

Top places to live: Topeka (A-), Mission Township (A), Auburn Township (A-)

23. Cherokee County

Population: 20,179

Median home value: $82,500 (73% own)

Median rent: $613 (27% rent)

Median household income: $43,175

Top places to live: Baxter Springs (B), Columbus (B-), Galena (B-)

22. Harper County

Population: 5,594

Median home value: $74,300 (70% own)

Median rent: $681 (30% rent)

Median household income: $49,865

Top places to live: Anthony (B), Harper (B-), 1 Township (B-)

21. Marion County

Population: 11,964

Median home value: $90,800 (79% own)

Median rent: $585 (21% rent)

Median household income: $52,123

Top places to live: Hillsboro (A), Goessel (A-), Menno Township (A-)

20. Sedgwick County

Population: 513,375

Median home value: $140,700 (63% own)

Median rent: $824 (37% rent)

Median household income: $56,524

Top places to live: College Hill (A+), Courtland (A+), Village (A+)

19. Neosho County

Population: 16,108

Median home value: $82,000 (70% own)

Median rent: $595 (30% rent)

Median household income: $46,291

Top places to live: Chanute (B), Tioga Township (A-), Big Creek Township (B)

18. Wilson County

Population: 8,688

Median home value: $73,500 (73% own)

Median rent: $675 (27% rent)

Median household income: $48,341

Top places to live: Neodesha (B-), Newark Township (A-), Fall River Township (B-)

17. Nemaha County

Population: 10,121

Median home value: $130,500 (75% own)

Median rent: $644 (25% rent)

Median household income: $63,216

Top places to live: Sabetha (A), Rock Creek Township (A-), Berwick Township (A-)

16. Johnson County

Population: 591,506

Median home value: $259,600 (69% own)

Median rent: $1,109 (31% rent)

Median household income: $89,087

Top places to live: Beverly Estates (A+), Pinehurst Estates (A+), Cherry Hill Estates (A+)

15. McPherson County

Population: 28,567

Median home value: $151,800 (70% own)

Median rent: $746 (30% rent)

Median household income: $59,089

Top places to live: Lindsborg (A), McPherson (B+), Lone Tree Township (A-)

14. Rice County

Population: 9,658

Median home value: $74,700 (74% own)

Median rent: $581 (26% rent)

Median household income: $53,012

Top places to live: Lyons (B), Sterling Township (A), Sterling (A)

13. Coffey County

Population: 8,254

Median home value: $119,100 (76% own)

Median rent: $658 (24% rent)

Median household income: $59,583

Top places to live: Burlington (B), Lebo (A-), Pottawatomie Township (A-)

12. Cloud County

Population: 8,938

Median home value: $75,800 (73% own)

Median rent: $631 (27% rent)

Median household income: $45,373

Top places to live: Concordia (B+), Starr Township (B+), Grant Township (B)

11. Pratt County

Population: 9,452

Median home value: $91,900 (68% own)

Median rent: $692 (32% rent)

Median household income: $52,327

Top places to live: Pratt (B), 6 Township (A), 12 Township (A-)

10. Barton County

Population: 26,453

Median home value: $93,300 (70% own)

Median rent: $648 (30% rent)

Median household income: $49,723

Top places to live: Hoisington (B), Great Bend (B), South Bend Township (B)

9. Harvey County

Population: 34,503

Median home value: $126,100 (72% own)

Median rent: $733 (28% rent)

Median household income: $57,982

Top places to live: Hesston (A+), North Newton (A), Newton (B+)

8. Morris County

Population: 5,566

Median home value: $103,000 (80% own)

Median rent: $659 (20% rent)

Median household income: $55,658

Top places to live: Parkerville Township (B+), 2 Township (B+), Council Grove (B)

7. Pawnee County

Population: 6,629

Median home value: $82,400 (66% own)

Median rent: $602 (34% rent)

Median household income: $49,917

Top places to live: Larned (B), Browns Grove Township (B+), Burdett (B+)

6. Montgomery County

Population: 32,521

Median home value: $76,200 (69% own)

Median rent: $659 (31% rent)

Median household income: $45,157

Top places to live: Independence (B), Coffeyville (B-), Sycamore Township (B)

5. Clay County

Population: 8,082

Median home value: $98,000 (71% own)

Median rent: $607 (29% rent)

Median household income: $53,929

Top places to live: Clay Center (B+), Blaine Township (A), Clay Center Township (A-)

4. Kingman County

Population: 7,340

Median home value: $91,500 (79% own)

Median rent: $707 (21% rent)

Median household income: $60,469

Top places to live: Kingman (B-), Vinita Township (A), Evan Township (B)

3. Washington County

Population: 5,493

Median home value: $82,000 (78% own)

Median rent: $456 (22% rent)

Median household income: $50,588

Top places to live: Hanover Township (A-), Strawberry Township (B+), Hanover (B+)

2. Mitchell County

Population: 6,145

Median home value: $88,900 (71% own)

Median rent: $561 (29% rent)

Median household income: $46,203

Top places to live: Beloit (B+), Pittsburg Township (A-), Tipton (B+)

1. Greenwood County