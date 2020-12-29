Best school districts in Kansas: Six area districts make top 20 list for 2021

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – With 2021 just around the corner, Niche released their top school districts in Kansas for the incoming year.

The Blue Valley Unified School District in Overland Park claimed the top spot on the list and is one of six area school districts in the top 20.

Right behind Blue Valley in second place was the DeSoto Unified School District. Olathe Public Schools took fifth and the Shawnee Mission School District was not far behind in eighth.

Rounding out the top 20 were Eudora Unified School District and Gardner Edgerton Unified School District in 19th and 20th respectively.

The Lawrence Unified School District just missed the top 20 list and ranked 21st.