NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Bethel College, located in Newton, made a special announcement regarding the largest single gift in the college’s 135-year history.

The college received $7.25 million from the estate of Dorotha and Grant Sundquist’s endowment to be used for student scholarships.

“This is a transformative gift,” Bethel’s President John C. Gering said. “A portion of which will be used to provide direct financial support for career and vocational development of students in all academic majors through the Career Pathways program.”

Bethel, founded in 1887, is a four-year liberal arts college. It is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. The institution ranks #15 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges” and #31 in the U.S. News & World Report list of “Best Regional Midwest Colleges” for 2021 and 2022.

For more information, visit their website.