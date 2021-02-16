Bill advances to change method for filling state offices

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A House committee has passed a bill that would end a governor’s authority to fill the offices of state treasurer and insurance commissioner if those posts become vacant in the middle of a term.

The move comes about two months after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly named her 2018 running mate, former Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers, as state treasurer to fill a vacancy created when Republican Kansas Rep. Jake LaTurner left the post for Congress.

The Kansas Republican Party objected to Kelly’s appointment of a Democrat. The legislation passed Tuesday provides for a convention of delegates belonging to the departing official’s party to decide who fills a vacancy.