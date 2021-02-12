Bill would require Kansas schools to fully reopen next month

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas schools would be required to offer full, in-person instruction starting March 26 under a bill that was introduced Friday. Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson said in news release announcing the bill that students must not continue to “languish in virtual learning” but be allowed the option to attend in person.

The state Department of Education recommended this week that school districts allow middle and high school students to resume full-time in-person instruction if precautions are taken. Several of the state’s largest districts have been offering in-person classes only part-time for middle and high-schoolers or teaching students only online.