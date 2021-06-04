Bipartisan SPARK Executive Committee members announced by Gov. Kelly — Orman and Masterson amongst 7 members

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced the bipartisan members of the executive committee of the second Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce Friday. It’s part of her efforts to build a better, more resilient economy in Kansas.

The Taskforce, originally established in May 2020 to oversee the distribution of funds from the federal CARES Act, is charged with leading Kansas forward in continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar to the CARES funding distribution process, the Kansas Office of Recovery will again be responsible for the statewide distribution of federal coronavirus relief funds allocated to Kansas through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of March 2021.

The members of the SPARK Executive Committee are as follows:

Lt. Governor David Toland – Chair

Chair Secretary of Administration DeAngela Burns-Wallace – Governor’s Public Sector Appointee

Governor’s Public Sector Appointee Jon Rolph, Governor’s Private Sector Appointee

Governor’s Private Sector Appointee Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman

Senate President Ty Masterson

Greg Orman – Speaker Ryckman’s Appointee

Speaker Ryckman’s Appointee Bill Pickert – President Masterson’s Appointee

This new and expanded seven-member executive committee will oversee the funding distribution process, assisted by an advisory committee with additional members. The advisory committee recommends investments to the executive committee, and the executive committee then makes recommendations to the State Finance Council, which makes the final determination.

The Governor’s office said appointments to the advisory committee will be announced in the following weeks.

For more information on ARPA, click here.