Black ex-firefighter awarded $2.43M in discrimination case

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A federal jury has found a Black Kansas City firefighter was subjected to racial discrimination then fired in retaliation for his complaints.

The Kansas City Star reports that jurors on Thursday ordered the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, to pay Jyan Harris more than $2.43 million for back pay, future pay and compensatory damages.

The trial shone a spotlight on systemic racism within the department.

Witnesses testified at trial that Black firefighters are frequently moved into one fire station, are often passed over for promotions, and are not actively recruited to serve in the racially diverse city.