Body found in Kansas lake after kayaker went missing

FORT SCOTT, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have found a body in a Kansas lake while searching for a missing kayaker.

Fort Scott police say emergency crews began looking Sunday in Lake Fort Scott for 19-year-old Raymond Harper after his friends recovered his kayak but couldn’t find him.

A helicopter and divers were called in to help before a body that is believed to be Harper’s was found Monday afternoon.

