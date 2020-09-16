Body found in Kansas lake after kayaker went missing

FORT SCOTT, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have found a body in a Kansas lake while searching for a missing kayaker.
Fort Scott police say emergency crews began looking Sunday in Lake Fort Scott for 19-year-old Raymond Harper after his friends recovered his kayak but couldn’t find him.
A helicopter and divers were called in to help before a body that is believed to be Harper’s was found Monday afternoon.
