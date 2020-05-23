Body found in Tunnel Mill Dam, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Office

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Drowning_302685

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County and Cowley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a report was made of a body floating in the Tunnel Mill Dam Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Jay Sharp.

Sheriff Kelly Herzet says a fisherman reported the body to the Cowley County 9-1-1 dispatchers. A detective from the Butler County Sheriff’s office was called out to the scene to assist Cowley County emergency crews. Herzet says the man’s body was badly decomposed and can’t be identified at this time.

Captain Jay Sharp from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office says they are waiting for an autopsy to help identify the individual.

KSN will update this story as more information becomes available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories