Body found in Tunnel Mill Dam, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Office

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County and Cowley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a report was made of a body floating in the Tunnel Mill Dam Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Jay Sharp.

Sheriff Kelly Herzet says a fisherman reported the body to the Cowley County 9-1-1 dispatchers. A detective from the Butler County Sheriff’s office was called out to the scene to assist Cowley County emergency crews. Herzet says the man’s body was badly decomposed and can’t be identified at this time.

Captain Jay Sharp from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office says they are waiting for an autopsy to help identify the individual.

KSN will update this story as more information becomes available.

