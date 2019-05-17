Body of missing Arkansas City swimmer found less than a mile from where he drowned

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The body of 57-year-old Gary Reece has been recovered a short distance from where he went missing.

It appears Reece got wrapped up in underwater debris a few feet below the waters surface.

Unable to free himself, even with the assistance of his party, Reece drowned in the river.

Reece and three others went swimming in the Arkansas River late Thursday night in rural Cowley County.

According to NewsCow, three others were treated for exhaustion after they swam to safety.

