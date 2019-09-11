Body, submerged vehicle found in northeast Kansas lake

HILLSDALE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities have found a body and submerged vehicle in a northeast Kansas lake.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters responded Wednesday morning to Hillsdale Lake after a fisherman reported seeing the body floating in the water. The body was pulled to shore, and divers found the vehicle underwater near a boat ramp.

The sheriff’s office says identification of the body is underway. No other details were immediately released.

