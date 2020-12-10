Boil Water Advisory issued for Strong City

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory Wednesday for the City of Strong City Public Water Supply, located in Chase County. The advisory is not related to Covid-19.

According to KDHE, customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

• If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

• Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

• Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.

• Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap

water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

• Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary

while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult

their physicians.

The advisory took effect on December 9 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the

system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE issued the advisory because of a loss of

pressure due to a waterline break. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination. Regardless of whether the public water supplier or KDHE announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For more information, click here. Consumers who have questions can contact KDHE by calling 785-296-5514. Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program by calling 785-564-6767.

