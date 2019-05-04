Boil Water Advisory rescinded for Zenda

ZENDA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for Zenda located in Kingman County. The advisory was issued because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system

The advisory took effect May 3.

Laboratory testing samples collected from Zenda indicate no evidence of contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For more information, you can visit KDHE’s website at kdheks.gov.