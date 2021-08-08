Boiler water advisory for Riverchase Mobile Home Park public water system in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for Riverchase Mobile Home Park public water supply system located in Riley County.

The KDHE and Riley County Health Department recommend that customers observe the following precautions until further notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

According to the KDHE and RCHD, the advisory took effect on August 8 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

KDHE issued the advisory due to a power outage causing a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.