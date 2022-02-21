BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — Members of the Bonner Springs Police Department made a unique rescue Monday morning.

Animal Control Officer Kendra Anthony and Cpl. Kyle Rector rescued an injured bald eagle.

They found her in the tree line, flapping her wings and unable to stand. The nonprofit Operation Wildlife believes the eagle was hit by a car and may have broken her tail.

The officers were able to reach the bird and named it Kendra after officer Anthony.

Source: Bonner Springs Police Dept.

Wildlife experts said Kendra has a “brood patch,” which means she has either eggs or Eaglets. They say there’s no need to worry, the male eagle will continue to care for the eaglets while Kendra recovers.

Operation Wildlife is treating Kendra and plans to nurse it back to health before releasing it back into the wild.

“She seems to be pretty viable, pretty strong. She’s not emaciated or anything like that, but this was a pretty traumatic injury, and we’re just going to have to take it step by step and see where we get,” said Diane Johnson, director of Operation Wildlife.

Johnson said this isn’t uncommon. The nonprofit cares for more than half a dozen bald eagles every year.

For Anthony and Rector, it’s not their first time wrangling wild animals in unique situations.

Last year, a camel fled a Bonner Springs nativity scene and was running loose on the highway. The two officers were there for the save.

“That one was a little more difficult,” Rector said.