Box fans available to some SEK residents

Southeast Kansas (KSNF)–A southeast Kansas organization is helping those in need cool off this summer.

The Salvation Army Extension Unit in Fort Scott is distributing box fans for those who don’t have air conditioning. 84 fans were donated this year by Evergy to be given out to the elderly and disabled. This is the 5th year the distribution will take place through the office at Fort Scott Compassionate Ministries.

Director, Allen Schellack says, “They come in, sometimes crying, they’re saying they are so blessed and they say thank you for helping, thank you for keeping us alive.”

To arrange pick-up of a fan, you can call the ministry at 620-223-2212 and bring along your ID and proof of address when picking up your fan.