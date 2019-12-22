Broadcaster Kurtis, artist getting honorary KU degrees

Kansas

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Broadcaster Bill Kurtis is getting an honorary degree from the University of Kansas.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Kansas Board Board of Regents voted this week to give degrees to Kurtis and longtime KU faculty member Roger Shimomura.

The university says Kurtis will receive a Doctor of Humane Letters degree and Shimomura will receive a Doctor of Arts degree.

Kurtis anchored the CBS Morning News and has hosted various A&E crime and news documentary shows.

Shimomura taught art from 1969 to 2004 at KU and creates art addressing the sociopolitical issues of Asian America. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories