Building fire in Great Bend closes portion of U.S. Highway 281

Kansas

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A building fire located on the north side of Great Bend at the 1200 block of North Main Street has closed a section of U.S. Highway 281.

The closure of U.S. Highway 281, also known as Main Street in Great Bend, runs from 10th Street to the U.S. Highway 281 bypass.

According to Great Bend dispatch, multiple agencies are aiding the building fire and the closure of U.S. Highway 281.

The South Central Kansas Department of Transportation sent out a post on Twitter regarding the building fire, asking the community to buckle up, slow down, and drive alert.

