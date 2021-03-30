Bullish matters: Reno County deputies encounter large agitated bull with no horns

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office shared the following message on its Facebook page Tuesday evening.

“Deputies are attempting to find the owner of a large black bull with no horns, no ear tag, and no brand in the 3300 Blk of North Willison. The bull is very agitated and will not let anyone close enough to try and identify it. If you are the owner, please come get your bull. If you know the owner, please tell them to get their bull. (It is so upset we can’t get close enough for a picture at night)”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories