Burrton asks citizens to ‘restrict water use’ for the rest of the month

BURRTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Burrton has requested that residents restrict their water usage through the weekend in to next week ending on May 31.

The goal fo the request is to take the pressure off the city’s sewer system.

The copious amount of rains coming in from storms has pushed the sewer system to near capacity for water flow.

Limiting doing laundry, taking showers and baths, as well as pumping any water into the system should be discouraged.

If you are cleaning up water in your house please try to dump it outside and not into the system.