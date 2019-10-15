California man sentenced for 50 pounds of meth

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 36-year-old California man who was stopped in Kansas with 50 pounds of methamphetamine in his car was sentenced today to six years in federal prison.

Jesus Antonio Garcia-Maldonado pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In his plea, he admitted he was stopped for speeding on U.S. 54 near Minneola in Clark County.

Law enforcement officers found approximately 50 pounds of methamphetamine in wrapped packages under seats and behind a rear quarter panel. Garcia-Maldonado said he was driving the drugs from San Diego, Calif., to Minnesota.

LATEST STORIES: