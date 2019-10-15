Breaking News
Pistotnik pleads guilty in cyberattack case

California man sentenced for 50 pounds of meth

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Jesus Antonio Garcia-Maldonado

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 36-year-old California man who was stopped in Kansas with 50 pounds of methamphetamine in his car was sentenced today to six years in federal prison.

Jesus Antonio Garcia-Maldonado pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In his plea, he admitted he was stopped for speeding on U.S. 54 near Minneola in Clark County.

Law enforcement officers found approximately 50 pounds of methamphetamine in wrapped packages under seats and behind a rear quarter panel. Garcia-Maldonado said he was driving the drugs from San Diego, Calif., to Minnesota.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather