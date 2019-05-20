California man sentenced for smuggling 30 pounds of meth

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 30-year-old California man was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for smuggling almost 30 pounds of methamphetamine into Kansas, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Christian Delgado-Lopez, Dana Point, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Delgado-Lopez was driving a rented Ford F-150 when the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped him on U.S. Highway 54 in Meade County. Delgado-Lopez and his passenger told the trooper they were on their way to Wichita.

A search of the vehicle turned up the methamphetamine, which was hidden in a spare tire.