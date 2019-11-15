California school shooting victims have concerned Kansas ties

ELK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One of the students injured in a shooting that occurred at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, northwest of downtown Los Angeles, has a Kansas connection.

Dennis Klamfoth is the great uncle of one of the students grew up in California and moved to Elk County. He says that when he first heard of the shooting, he thought of his great nephew, and his niece.

“Then I got on the phone and called my sister. They were on their way, at the time, to the hospital, and it was kind of hard,” said Klamfoth e via Face Time. “But, I got from my brother in law. I heard from him that he [the student] was shot in the thigh. that he’s okay and that he’s in the hospital.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says a 14-year-old boy died at an area hospital. Earlier, a 16-year-old girl died from the shooting at Saugus High School. Their names were not released.

Details are still unfolding about this school shooting.