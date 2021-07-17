Car crash in Harvey County leaves two dead

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people are dead after a fatal car crash that happened around 2:10 p.m. in Harvey County.

A 2008 Lincoln MKZ was headed southbound on I-135 near mile marker 28 when for an unknown reason it crossed over the median and went sideways into a 2019 freight line commercial vehicle that was headed northbound. The freight line commercial vehicle struck the passenger side of the Lincoln.

The two passengers in the Lincoln were pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was a female in her 60’s, and the passenger was a male in his 70’s.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is leading an investigation.

All northbound lanes at mile marker 25 on I-135 near the K-196 are expected to be closed until 7:30 or 8:30 p.m.

KHP expects to release names later after contacting the family.