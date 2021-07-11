Car crash in Newkirk, Okla. leaves Kansas man dead

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KSNW) – A fatal car crash occurred at approximately 6:24 a.m. Saturday, 7.5 miles north of Newkirk, Okla. in Kay County on US-77 and County Road State Line.

Andrew Banta, 28, of Arkansas City, Kan. was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, Newkirk EMS, and Arkansas City EMS Banta was northbound on US-77 when he veered into the center median striking a delineator. He continued to drive another 1/10 mile when he hit a yield sign and rolled three times. He was ejected 15 feet from his vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, Newkirk EMS, and Arkansas City EMS.