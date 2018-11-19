Celebration of life service held for Kansas soldier who died in training accident

CANEY, Kan. (KSNW) - A celebration of life service was held in honor of Pfc. Jacob Ryan Casebolt in Sedan, Kansas on Saturday.

Casebolt, a Fort Hood, Texas, soldier, was killed November 8 in a training accident. The Army Times reports Casebolt died after his tactical vehicle rolled over.

Pfc. Casebolt, a Sedan native, was buried at Sunnyside Cemetery in Caney, Kansas with full military honors. A memorial service was held prior to his burial at the Sedan High School Auditorium.

The Army Times reports Casebolt joined the Army in 2017 and was assigned to the 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.

