Charges filed in weekend shooting death of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman has been charged in connection to the weekend shooting of a Topeka man in his home.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Thursday that 27-year-old Tishara Renee Moran is charged with felony first-degree murder and aggravated robbery linked to Saturday’s gunshot slaying of 28-year-old Christopher J. McMillon.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports police were called Saturday morning to McMillon’s home after a family member checking to see why he failed to appear at a youth basketball game found him dead.

LATEST POSTS: