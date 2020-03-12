1  of  2
Cher’s April 22 show at Wichita’s INTRUST Bank Arena postponed to Sept. 30, 2020

Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Singer Cher announced Thursday the postponement of all concerts on her “Here We Go Again Tour” effective immediately. Cher’s originally scheduled show date of April 22 in Wichita at INTRUST Bank Arena has been postponed to September 30, 2020.

Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed if fans want to keep their tickets and current seat locations. Fans who are unable to attend the new date can obtain a refund at their original point of purchase. Refunds will only be honored through April 24, 2020.

