Child dies after ATV and dirt bike crash in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says a 12 year old died after an ATV crash Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say two juveniles were riding a 4-wheeler and a dirt bike on private property in the 20000 block of West Pretty Prairie Road. Shortly before 5 p.m., the two vehicles crashed and the 12 year old was injured.

Deputies and other first responders performed lifesaving measures until EMS arrived to transport the child to the hospital.

The child died from the injuries. The sheriff’s office did not release the victim’s name or gender.

Investigators say the victim was wearing protective equipment.

LOCATION:

LATEST STORIES: