Child dies in ATV rollover crash in southwest Kansas

KEARNY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Garden City child died in an ATV rollover crash in Kearny County Sunday afternoon.

Kearny County Emergency personnel got the call over the noon hour Sunday of a crash on County Road 250, approximately 7 miles northeast of Deerfield.

The Kearny County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Rodriguez, 20, and Aiden Hernandez, 8, both of Garden City, were on a 2008 Honda ATV that rolled at least one time in a field next to a house.

Rodriguez and Hernandez were thrown from the ATV. The sheriff says they were not wearing helmets.

Hernandez was rushed to the Kearny County Hospital where he died a short time later.

Rodriguez was not injured.

