Child killed, 3 hurt in Osage County crash

Tiffany Littler

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead and three others are hurt after a crash Monday morning in Osage County.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Highway 56.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a maroon Dodge truck was headed west out of Overbrook on US-56 when the driver lost control on the icy roads.

The Dodge crossed the center line and hit a black Ford Edge head-on. Then a red Oldsmobile Alero rear-ended the Ford.

One child in the Ford was killed, the other person in the vehicle was hurt. Two people in the Dodge were also hurt.

The name of the child that died was not released.

KHP said the driver of the Oldsmobile appeared to be the only one not hurt in the crash.

The crash came as a system carrying freezing temperatures and strong winds moved across Kansas. A few thousand customers in Wichita lost power Monday morning but no other serious accidents or injuries have been reported.

