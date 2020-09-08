Child riding bike to school gets hit by car, driver escapes

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department is looking for a driver who hit a 10-year-old child Tuesday morning. The boy has minor injuries.

The 10-year-old boy was riding his bicycle to school around 6:45 a.m. He was on the north sidewalk of 300 E. Mary Street and then attempted to ride his bike across the street.

Police say that’s when a red passenger car hit the child and then fled the area.

The boy has minor injuries. Finney County EMS treated him on the scene and released him to his family.

The police want to find the driver who hit him. They do not know the make of the car.

If you witnessed the incident or have information that could help them solve the case, call the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807.

