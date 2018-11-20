Christmas tree delivered to Cedar Crest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - Governor Jeff Colyer and First Lady Ruth Colyer received the Cedar Crest Christmas tree this morning at the Governor's mansion.

It arrived via horse-drawn carriage, which carried the eight-foot Austrian pine tree to the Governor's home along with a fresh Christmas wreath provided by Chris Seets of Chris' Tree Lodge.

Willy and Mary Goevert of 4C Tree Farm donated the Christmas tree this year, which was presented to the Governor and the First Lady by Celia Goering, president of the Kansas Christmas Tree Growers Association.

"We are grateful to the Goeverts and the Seets for their generous donations to Cedar Crest," said First Lady Colyer. "The delivery of the Cedar Crest Christmas tree and wreath is a wonderful tradition, and we look forward to bringing these beautiful decorations in to our home for all to enjoy during this holiday season."

Following the delivery, Cecil and Robert Carter, suppliers of the horse and carriage, loaded their wagon with trees for Trees for Troops, which provides Christmas trees for those living on military installations. This year, KCTGA is aiming to donate 100 trees, all from Kansas tree growers.

From Cedar Crest, the Governor and the First Lady will travel to Perry High School, where the National Christmas tree and the Kansas Capitol tree will be presented.