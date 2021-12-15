Cities across northwest Kansas evacuated due to fires

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cities across northwest Kansas have been evacuated due to fires stemming from windstorms that have been covering the state on Wednesday.

Cities include Natoma, located in Osborne County, Waldo and Paradise, located in Russell County and Rooks County.

Storm Track 3 Fire Tracker shows fires across Kansas in red.

According to Natoma County dispatch, firefighters are working multiple fires in multiple areas, including a house that caught on fire.

A Natoma house on fire (Courtesy: Justin Frye)
A Natoma house on fire (Courtesy: Justin Frye)

In Russell County firefighters are also actively fighting fires.

The 4H building is open to all evacuees.

Crews will be working through the night to restore power in the City of Russell. According to the city’s Facebook page, the damage was so extensive that residents can expect power to be restored sometime tomorrow.

Chelsie Wolf, a viewer driving east of Damar, captured these images of a fire in Rooks County.

  • A fire burning roadside in Rooks County, Kan. (Courtesy: Chelsie Wolf)
  • A fire burning roadside in Rooks County, Kan. (Courtesy: Chelsie Wolf)

