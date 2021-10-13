City and state leadership sign agreement to replace Topeka Polk Quincy Viaduct

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A joint partnership agreement between Topeka and the state will move forward with the I-70 Polk-Quincy Project in the Capital City.

On Wednesday Governor Laura Kelly, Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz, and Mayor of Topeka Michelle De La Isla signed an agreement outlining roles, responsibilities, and commitments to complete the infrastructure project.

The project will replace Topeka’s Polk-Quincy Viaduct and expand I-70 to six lanes from MacVicar Avenue to Topeka Boulevard. Work will remove a sharp curve on the viaduct while also making improvements for motorists traveling through or entering the downtown area.

“As a long-time Topeka resident, I understand the significance of the Polk-Quincy project – and what a game-changer it will be for Topekans and for all those traveling on I-70,” Governor Kelly said. “I am eager to add my name, in representation of this administration and the IKE transportation plan, to the partnership group strengthening the Polk Quincy Viaduct for generations to come.”

The agreement signed Wednesday is a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to mark the formal funding partnership between KDOT and the City of Topeka. The agreement commits the partners to cooperatively work towards implementation of the I-70 Polk-Quincy Viaduct Project.

Other organizations represented in the partnership include Shawnee County, the Metropolitan Topeka Planning Organization, the Topeka-Shawnee County Riverfront Authority, the Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority and the Greater Topeka Partnership.

