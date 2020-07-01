City of Topeka employee indicted on Federal child porn charges

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW). – The U.S. Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that a man who works for the city of Topeka was indicted on federal child pornography charges.

Travis Bronson, 39, of Lawrence, was charged with one count of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. Bronson works as a video producer for the city of Topeka. The crimes are alleged to have occurred Nov. 15, 2017, and Feb. 1, 2018, in Douglas County, Kan.

In a separate case, another Kansas man was indicted Wednesday on child pornography charges. Charles Shepherd, 76, of Bonner Springs, was charged with one count of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. The crimes are alleged to have occurred June 11, 2016, and Feb. 16, 2018, in Wyandotte County, Kan.

If convicted, both defendants could face a penalty of not less than five years and not more than 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the distribution counts and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the possession count. The FBI investigated both cases.