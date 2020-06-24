City of Topeka looks to cut jobs in face of budget crisis

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The city of Topeka is looking to cut more than 30 jobs next year to deal with a $5 million budget deficit resulting from efforts to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Topeka City Manager Brent Trout on Tuesday proposed cutting 32 full-time position and reducing at least one position to part-time in 2021.

The mayor and City Council will consider the proposal before finalizing the budget in August.

The Capital-Journal reports that 14 of the cuts would be with the public works department. The proposed cuts come as reduced sales tax revenues have left the city struggling to balance its budget for this year.

