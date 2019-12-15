Breaking News
Clash over water continues between Kansas farmers, refuge

Kansas

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Posted: / Updated:

ST. JOHN, Kan. (KSNW) – The clash over water rights between the operators of a federal wildlife refuge in south central Kansas and farmers could potentially wind up in court if the two sides don’t reach an agreement on water usage.

The Quivira National Wildlife Refuge has been complaining that it’s not getting its fair share of the water coming from the Rattlesnake Creek into its marsh.

Meanwhile, a farmer says her livelihood depends on the water coming from the creek. Kansas News Service reports that a proposed solution would cut water usage for newer water users that the refuge’s establishment predates.

