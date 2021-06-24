Clemency for 8: Pardons and commutations announced by Governor Kelly

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced the commutations of sentences of five incarcerated individuals and granted pardons to three individuals Thursday. According to a press release from the governor’s office, all the commuted and pardoned individuals showed strong signs of rehabilitation and the ability to safely re-enter society.

The decision to grant the commutations and pardons was made following independent reviews by the Prison Review Board, Department of Administration, and the Governor’s legal team.

Governor Kelly took into consideration numerous factors to determine if clemency was warranted including, but not limited to: the nature of the offense (including whether it is a non-violent drug possession involving marijuana), demonstration of rehabilitation, whether the crime had a victim and if so, the victim’s input, minimal criminal history, minimal disciplinary issues in prison, and strong indicators of success upon release.

Article 1, Section 7 of the Kansas Constitution and K.S.A. § 22-3701 grants the Governor’s authority to grant clemency.

Individuals who received clemencies including the following:

JOSEPH AGRILLO, commutation

CHIVONDA HALL, pardon

DOMINIC HOLDER, commutation

JOSEPH A. JONES, commutation

XUAN HIEP LE, pardon

MICHAEL MCCLOUD, commutation

LOREN THIBODO, commutation

JOSHUA TOWNSEND, pardon

By law, clemency applications in Kansas must be submitted to the Prisoner Review Board. The Board reviews all applications and creates a clemency file before forwarding the application on for further review.

The Governor’s Office encourages victims and survivors to reach out to the Office of Victim Services, which provides confidential support and information to victims, survivors, or witnesses to a crime. Information can be found here or by phone at 866-404-6732.