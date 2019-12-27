Coffeyville teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (AP) – Charges have been filed in connection to the shooting death of a woman in southeast Kansas.
Benjamin Mason, 18-years-old, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Kimberly Meeks.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says 19-year-old Kimberly Meeks, of Coffeyville, was shot and killed on the evening of December 14 while walking along Main Street.
Authorities arrested 18-year-old Benjamin J. Mason on suspicion of first-degree murder. Mason was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
