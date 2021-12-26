Coldwater woman dead after early Sunday morning crash

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COMANCHE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Coldwater is dead following a crash Sunday.

The crash happened at 3:35 a.m. on Southbound Kansas Highway 1 at mile marker 7, or Southbound Kansas Highway 1 at avenue T.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Brittney Turley was driving a 2014 Ram 1500 southbound on Kansas Highway 1 at approximately milepost 7 when–for an unknown reason–she veered left of the center of the highway and struck a concrete barrier.

Turley was taken to Comanche County Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Turley had a family member as a passenger who was taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

Both Turley and her family member were wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories