Colorado man arrested in Kansas after high-speed chase

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Troopers arrested a Colorado man they say led them on a high-speed chase last night from Ellis into Russell county.

They say it started when 26-year-old Jeremiah Mullins of Colorado passed a trooper on I-70 going 127 miles an hour in a Chevy Camaro.

KHP as well as local law enforcement chased Mullins, with speeds reaching 150 miles an hour.

Mullins evaded stop sticks and was eventually forced off the highway and fled on foot.

He was arrested with the help of a K-9 unit and he’s now in the Ellis County jail.