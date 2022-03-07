YODER, Kan. (KSNW) — People from seven different states came together in Yoder this week to help those in need.

They used their sewing skills to make quilts to donate to the needy.

The Comforter Blitz started on Monday, March 7, and will continue on Tuesday, March 8, and Wednesday, March 9.

“They’re used as suitcases,” said Kara Klingenberg, Blitz Chair. “If you think of the Ukraine, where there are refugees, you hear there’s a bombing going to happen. You grab whatever you can, throw it in a blanket and carry [it] over your shoulder.”

The comforters rotate through various stations to get finished.

“They’re pinned in at another station and then tied at another station, so each station has its own job,” said Klingenberg. “This is getting ready for knotting. It’s all pinned in. Now, they can knot.”

“There’s a lady that goes over to my church. She said she could make more comforters than us, but we think we can make more than she can,” said Grace Kratovil, who came from Minnesota.

As of Monday, the group has made at least 12 comforters.

“I think about the people getting these and how grateful I would be if I were getting one of these,” said Kratovil.

