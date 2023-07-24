Wichita, KAN. (KSNW) – Congress is working on a new Farm Bill as the bill that was passed in 2018 expires on September 30th.

Farmers in Kansas are hoping the bill addresses their economic needs as many changes have taken place the past few years.

Sedgwick County farmer Kent Winter says, before this year, the only other time he had to collect crop insurance money on wheat was in 2007.

“This particular year, the drought situation we were in, I just had a fraction of wheat crop of what I normally have,” said Winter.

Joby Young, Executive Vice President of the American Farm Bureau Federation, said the bill doesn’t just impact farmers, it impacts everyone.

The bill outlines policies for things like federal feeding programs, agriculture research and conservation, risk management and even national security.

“The bill aims to ensure, very shortly, that we have a safe, secure and available food supply chain here in America,” said Young.

If a new bill isn’t passed by September 30, aspects of the current law will stay in place until a new bill is passed.

