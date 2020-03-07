Construction on Lawrence police headquarters hits midpoint

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Journal-World/AP) – Lawrence City officials say construction of a new $19.5 million police headquarters is now halfway complete.

Officials celebrated the halfway mark Friday as the final piece of the structure’s steel framing was placed.

City staff and police signed the steel beam and topped it with an American flag plus a small evergreen tree. The tree is intended to bring good fortune, during Friday’s ceremony.

The new headquarters is expected to house about 90% of sworn police staff, include spaces for investigations, administration and the crime lab.

