Construction worker struck by crane rescued in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – A dramatic rescue occurred Monday at a construction site at Children’s Mercy Hospital in downtown Kansas City.

A worker was up eight floors of the hospital’s new facility being built when something fell and hit him on the head. Firefighters believe whatever hit the worker fell off a crane.

He suffered a head and neck injury and wasn’t able to get down himself. The Kansas City Fire Department’s rescue team had to go up to get him.

Eventually using an elevator two floors below, it took rescuers only about 40 minutes to get the worker down and transport him to a hospital.

Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker describes exactly how they did it.

“We actually took the hook from the crane and hooked our ropes to that and were able to utilize that to go off the side of the building to lower the patient down to the 6th floor.”

No word on the construction worker’s condition. OSHA will likely take over the investigation.