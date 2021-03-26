Counterfeit pharmaceuticals influx: Garden City police asking for community’s help

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Phoenix Division shows a closeup of fentanyl-laced sky blue pills. Police in small city on the U.S.-Mexico border say three students have been arrested for possessing fentanyl pills on campus, including one who had over 3,000 pills with her. San Luis, Arizona, police say two 18-year-old girls and a 16-year-old boy were arrested Wednesday, June 5, 2019 after an on-campus officer found them with pills. (Drug Enforcement Administration via AP, File)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department announced Friday that they have received information that there has been an influx of counterfeit pharmaceuticals that have been laced with fentanyl.

Officials said they have seen an increase in overdoses, which they suspect to be related to counterfeit pharmaceuticals.

The Garden City Police Department is asking anyone in the community to call the Garden

City Police Department at (620) 276-1300 if they have information related to these pharmaceuticals. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (620) 275-7807, or text their tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP, and the information to Tip411 (847411).