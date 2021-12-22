Counties affected by the ‘Four County Fire’ are accepting donations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ellis County officials are accepting donations for those affected by the wildfires in western Kansas last week. This includes Rooks County, Ellis County, Osborne County, and Russell County.

Map of the ‘Four County Fire’ from KSN

In a press release sent out by Russell County Emergency Management (RCEM), Northern Russell County is taking donations of supplies and items in Natoma, Paradise, and Waldo as they transition all feed and fencing supplies closer to the disaster area. As a result, the Russell County 4-H Building will no longer be taking donations.

At this time, RCEM is requesting no more donations of water, food, clothing, or blankets.

The most essential items needed now are feed/hay for livestock and fencing supplies, including wire, insulators, fence posts, and fence building. They are also accepting monetary donations.

Donation Contacts Hay and Feed Natoma: Iva Maier (785) 885-4404

Paradise: Tanner Lyle (785) 735-8024

Waldo: Dustin Finkenbinder (785) 735-4269 Fencing Supplies Natoma: Iva Maier (785) 885-4404

Paradise: Tanner Lyle (785) 735-8024

Waldo: Kasey Ulrich (785) 643-1951 Labor and Equipment Natoma Area: Iva Maier (785) 885-4404

Paradise Area: Tanner Lyle (785) 735-8024 Monetary South Wind Bank managed under the

Paradise United Methodist Church

“We are so appreciative of all of the help, feed, supplies, donations and prayers that you have given to our affected area. Thank you all,” said RCEM.

The Ellis County Kansas Fire & Emergency Management is also accepting donations at the Fire & Emergency Management office, located at 1105 East 22nd Street, in Hays, Kansas or call (785) 625-1061.